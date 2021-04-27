(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced sites and assignments for substate team tennis meets.
Substate and state quarterfinal meets will be held on Saturday, May 22nd following district singles and doubles meets on Wednesday, May 12th. Substates feature one district champion team against one district runner-up or third-place finisher with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals on the same day.
Denison-Schleswig and Pella are set to host substate team meets from area districts in 1A while WDM Valley and Ankeny Centennial are hosts for area 2A districts.
