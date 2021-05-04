(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced some tweaks to the state track schedule.
While the three-day co-ed meet will remain at Drake Stadium and on previously-announced dates of Thursday, May 20th through Saturday, May 22nd, Saturday’s finals sessions will be split.
Class 2A and 3A boys and girls will compete in the early sessions each day while Class 1A, 4A and wheelchair boys and girls will be in the later session.
In addition, current attendance limits from Drake University and the Polk County Health Department will allow for two tickets per qualifying participant in their specific session.
View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.