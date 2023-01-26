IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control has approved the lowering of the enrollment cap for Eight-Player football.

The cap has been adjusted from 120 to 105 due to an unbalance the previous cap would create between Class A and Eight-Player with the new classification model.

The Board of Control also approved several advisory committee recommendations for the football season, including the IHSAA issuing rankings for classes 2A, 1A, A and Eight-Player starting with the 2023 regular season. 

View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here

