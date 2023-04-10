KMAland Track

(KMAland) -- The sites have been released for this year's state qualifying track meets. 

Southwest Valley (Class 1A), Central Decatur (Class 2A) and Abraham Lincoln (Class 4A) are among the hosts.

These meets take place on May 11th with a 4 PM start. View the full list of sites below. 

CLASS 1A

ACGC

Belle Plaine

BGM

Edgewood-Colesburg

Lawton-Bronson

Madrid

North Union

Northwood-Kensett

Southwest Valley 

WACO

CLASS 2A

Central Decatur

Dike-New Hartford

Monticello

OABCIG

Osage

Sheldon

Tipton

Van Meter

CLASS 3A

Assumption

Carlisle

Carroll

Independence

MOC-Floyd Valley

Mount Pleasant

Nevada

Pella

CLASS 4A

Abraham Lincoln

Dubuque Senior

Linn-Marr

North Scott

Norwalk

Waukee Northwest

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.