(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have officially approved a shot clock for basketball in 2022-23.
According to a joint release, the boards for both governing bodies have approved the shot clock along with a pair of other recommendations in bowling and track and field.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU will implement a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, beginning with the 2022-23 season.
In addition, bowling will now have a state meet and state qualifying meet for both teams and individuals. Team events will feature baker games with a bracketed format at state. Individual tournaments will be three games, including a bracket for the top eight individuals at state.
And track and field will have an earlier start date in the spring 2022. To allow for more practice time ahead of spring competition, the first practice date will be Monday, February 21st.
View the complete release linked here.