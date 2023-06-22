(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A brackets for the 2023 postseason.
The first round is on July 1st while the district semifinals are on July 5th with the district finals slated for July 8th.
View the full brackets here and the matchups involving KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
SUBSTATE 5
District 9
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Twin Cedars vs North Mahaska at Moravia
Semifinals at Notre Dame, Burlington & Moravia
Finals at Notre Dame, Burlington
SUBSTATE 6
District 11
Melcher-Dallas at Lynnville-Sully
Martensdale-St. Marys vs Southeast Warren at Lynnville-Sully
Murray at Ankeny Christian
Wayne vs. Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian
Semifinals at Lynnville-Sully & Ankeny Christian
Finals at Lynnville-Sully
District 12
Panorama at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Mount Ayr at Mormon Trail
ACGC at Lenox
East Union vs. Bedford at Lenox
Semifinals at Coon Rapids-Bayard & Lenox
Finals at Coon Rapids-Bayard
SUBSTATE 7
District 13
Glidden-Ralston at IKM-Manning
Audubon at Alta-Aurelia
Boyer Valley at Exira-EHK
Semifinals at St. Mary's, Remsen & Alta-Aurelia
District 14
Ar-We-Va at Woodbury Central
CAM vs. Earlham at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Griswold at Tri-Center
Southwest Valley vs. Stanton at Tri-Center
SUBSTATE 8
District 15
West Harrison is top seed and has a bye.
Riverside vs. East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Essex at St. Albert
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Semifinals at West Harrison & St. Albert
District 16
Lawton-Bronson vs. Logan-Magnolia at Gehlen Catholic
Westwood vs. Woodbine at Woodbury Central
CLASS 2A
SUBSTATE 2
District 3
Kuemper Catholic is No. 1 seed and has a bye.
Semifinals at Kuemper Catholic
Finals at Kuemper Catholic
SUBSTATE 6
District 11
Nodaway Valley at Chariton
Semifinals at Van Meter
Finals at Van Meter
District 12
Central Decatur is the top seed and has a bye.
Semifinals at Pella Christian
Finals at Pella Christian
SUBSTATE 8
District 15
Underwood is the No. 1 seed and has a bye.
Semifinals at Underwood
Finals at Underwood
District 16
Clarinda & Red Oak are the top two seeds and will have a bye.
Shenandoah vs. AHSTW at Treynor
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Semifinals at Clarinda
Finals at Clarinda