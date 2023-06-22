IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A brackets for the 2023 postseason.

The first round is on July 1st while the district semifinals are on July 5th with the district finals slated for July 8th. 

View the full brackets here and the matchups involving KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

SUBSTATE 5

District 9 

Moulton-Udell at Moravia 

Twin Cedars vs North Mahaska at Moravia

Semifinals at Notre Dame, Burlington & Moravia

Finals at Notre Dame, Burlington

SUBSTATE 6

District 11 

Melcher-Dallas at Lynnville-Sully

Martensdale-St. Marys vs Southeast Warren at Lynnville-Sully

Murray at Ankeny Christian 

Wayne vs. Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian 

Semifinals at Lynnville-Sully & Ankeny Christian

Finals at Lynnville-Sully

District 12 

Panorama at Coon Rapids-Bayard 

Mount Ayr at Mormon Trail  

ACGC at Lenox 

East Union vs. Bedford at Lenox 

Semifinals at Coon Rapids-Bayard & Lenox

Finals at Coon Rapids-Bayard 

SUBSTATE 7

District 13 

Glidden-Ralston at IKM-Manning

Audubon at Alta-Aurelia 

Boyer Valley at Exira-EHK 

Semifinals at St. Mary's, Remsen & Alta-Aurelia 

District 14 

Ar-We-Va at Woodbury Central

CAM vs. Earlham at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Griswold at Tri-Center

Southwest Valley vs. Stanton at Tri-Center 

SUBSTATE 8 

District 15

West Harrison is top seed and has a bye. 

Riverside vs. East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Essex at St. Albert

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Semifinals at West Harrison & St. Albert

District 16 

Lawton-Bronson vs. Logan-Magnolia at Gehlen Catholic 

Westwood vs. Woodbine at Woodbury Central

CLASS 2A 

SUBSTATE 2

District 3 

Kuemper Catholic is No. 1 seed and has a bye. 

Semifinals at Kuemper Catholic 

Finals at Kuemper Catholic 

SUBSTATE 6

District 11 

Nodaway Valley at Chariton 

Semifinals at Van Meter 

Finals at Van Meter 

District 12 

Central Decatur is the top seed and has a bye. 

Semifinals at Pella Christian

Finals at Pella Christian 

SUBSTATE 8

District 15 

Underwood is the No. 1 seed and has a bye.

Semifinals at Underwood

Finals at Underwood 

District 16

Clarinda & Red Oak are the top two seeds and will have a bye. 

Shenandoah vs. AHSTW at Treynor

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Semifinals at Clarinda

Finals at Clarinda 

