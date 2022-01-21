(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the substate and district boys basketball assignments for Class 1A and 2A on Friday.
Preliminary action begins in Class 1A on February 11th and the first round is February 14th for 1A and 2A.
View the full assignments here and the list of assignments for KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
District 11
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Southeast Warren
District 12
Lamoni
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Moulton-Udell
Mount Ayr
Seymour
Twin Cedars
Wayne
District 13
Ankeny Christian
East Union
Murray
Orient-Macksburg
District 14
Bedford
Diagonal
East Mills
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Lenox
Sidney
Southwest Valley
St. Albert
Stanton
District 15
AHSTW
Audubon
CAM
Exira-EHK
Griswold
Heartland Christian
IKM-Manning
Nodaway Valley
Riverside
District 16
Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston
Logan-Magnolia
Paton-Churdan
Tri-Center
West Harrison
Woodbine
CLASS 2A
District 5
Kuemper Catholic
District 13
Central Decatur
District 16
Clarinda
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood