IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the substate and district boys basketball assignments for Class 1A and 2A on Friday. 

Preliminary action begins in Class 1A on February 11th and the first round is February 14th for 1A and 2A. 

View the full assignments here and the list of assignments for KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

District 11

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Southeast Warren

District 12

Lamoni

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell

Mount Ayr

Seymour

Twin Cedars

Wayne

District 13 

Ankeny Christian

East Union

Murray

Orient-Macksburg 

District 14 

Bedford

Diagonal

East Mills

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Lenox

Sidney

Southwest Valley

St. Albert

Stanton 

District 15

AHSTW

Audubon

CAM

Exira-EHK

Griswold

Heartland Christian

IKM-Manning

Nodaway Valley

Riverside

District 16

Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston

Logan-Magnolia

Paton-Churdan

Tri-Center

West Harrison

Woodbine 

CLASS 2A 

District 5

Kuemper Catholic

District 13

Central Decatur 

District 16

Clarinda

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Underwood

