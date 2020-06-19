IHSAA

(Boone) -- Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the district baseball assignments for Class 1A/2A on Friday. 

Here's a look at the districts involving KMAland schools. You can view all assignments here.

CLASS 1A

District 4

Ankeny Christian Academy

District 11

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Murray

Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars 

District 12

Central Decatur

Lamoni

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell

Mount Ayr

Seymour

Wayne

District 13

Bedford 

CAM, Anita

East Union

Lenox

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Southwest Valley

Stanton

District 14

East Mills

Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton

Essex

Fremont-Mills, Tabor

Griswold

Riverside,

 Sidney

St. Albert, Council Bluffs

District 15

Ar-We-Va

Audubon

Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Woodbine

District 16

West Harrison

CLASS 2A

District 15

AHSTW

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Tri-Center

District 16 

Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley

Underwood 