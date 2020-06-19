(Boone) -- Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the district baseball assignments for Class 1A/2A on Friday.
Here's a look at the districts involving KMAland schools. You can view all assignments here.
CLASS 1A
District 4
Ankeny Christian Academy
District 11
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Murray
Southeast Warren
Twin Cedars
District 12
Central Decatur
Lamoni
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Moulton-Udell
Mount Ayr
Seymour
Wayne
District 13
Bedford
CAM, Anita
East Union
Lenox
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Southwest Valley
Stanton
District 14
East Mills
Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton
Essex
Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Griswold
Riverside,
Sidney
St. Albert, Council Bluffs
District 15
Ar-We-Va
Audubon
Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine
District 16
West Harrison
CLASS 2A
District 15
AHSTW
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Tri-Center
District 16
Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley
Underwood