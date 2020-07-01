(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the district baseball tournament brackets for Class 1A and 2A.
Postseason action begins on July 11th with semis being held on the 14th. District finals will be July 18th. The pairings can be viewed here.
Here's a look at the KMAland team's schedule and matchups.
CLASS 1A
District 12
Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur
Moravia vs. Wayne at Central Decatur
Lamoni vs. Mormon Trail at Mount Ayr
Seymour at Mount Ayr
Semifinals at Central Decatur/Mount Ayr
Finals at Central Decatur
District 13
Orient-Macksburg at CAM
Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox at CAM
Stanton vs. East Union at Southwest Valley
Bedford at Southwest Valley
Semifinals at CAM/Southwest Valley
Finals at CAM
District 14
Essex at St. Albert
Fremont Mills vs. Exira-EHK at St. Albert
Griswold at Sidney
Riverside vs. East Mills at Sidney
Semifinals at St. Albert/Sidney
Finals at St. Albert
District 15
Ar-We-Va at Audubon
IKM-Manning vs. Boyer Valley at Audubon
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Semifinals at Audubon/Coon Rapids
Finals at Audubon
CLASS 2A
District 15
Treynor vs. AHSTW at Clarinda
Red Oak at Clarinda
Semifinals at Tri-Center: AHSTW/Treynor vs. Tri-Center, Clarinda/Red Oak vs. Shenandoah
Finals at Tri-Center
District 16
MVAOCOU at Kuemper
OABCIG vs. Missouri Valley at Carroll
Semifinal at Underwood: Kuemper/MVAOCOU vs.Underwood; at East Sac: OABCIG/Missouri Valley vs. East Sac.