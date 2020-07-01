IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the district baseball tournament brackets for Class 1A and 2A.

Postseason action begins on July 11th with semis being held on the 14th. District finals will be July 18th. The pairings can be viewed here

Here's a look at the KMAland team's schedule and matchups. 

CLASS 1A

District 12

Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur

Moravia vs. Wayne at Central Decatur

Lamoni vs. Mormon Trail at Mount Ayr

Seymour at Mount Ayr

Semifinals at Central Decatur/Mount Ayr

Finals at Central Decatur

District 13

Orient-Macksburg at CAM

Nodaway Valley vs. Lenox at CAM

Stanton vs. East Union at Southwest Valley

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Semifinals at CAM/Southwest Valley

Finals at CAM

District 14 

Essex at St. Albert

Fremont Mills vs. Exira-EHK at St. Albert

Griswold at Sidney

Riverside vs. East Mills at Sidney

Semifinals at St. Albert/Sidney

Finals at St. Albert

District 15 

Ar-We-Va at Audubon

IKM-Manning vs. Boyer Valley at Audubon

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Semifinals at Audubon/Coon Rapids

Finals at Audubon

CLASS 2A

District 15

Treynor vs. AHSTW at Clarinda

Red Oak at Clarinda

Semifinals at Tri-Center: AHSTW/Treynor vs. Tri-Center, Clarinda/Red Oak vs. Shenandoah

Finals at Tri-Center

District 16

MVAOCOU at Kuemper 

OABCIG vs. Missouri Valley at Carroll 

Semifinal at Underwood: Kuemper/MVAOCOU vs.Underwood; at East Sac: OABCIG/Missouri Valley vs. East Sac. 