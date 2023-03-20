(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released districts and groups for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons. Check out the area districts below.
Find the complete list of districts and groups here.
CLASS 8-PLAYER AREA DISTRICTS
District 1
Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley
Newell-Fonda
Siouxland Christian
St. Mary’s, Remsen
West Harrison Woodbine
District 7
Belle Plaine
BGM, Brooklyn
Melcher-Dallas
Montezuma
Moravia
Twin Cedars
District 8
Bedford
East Union
Lamoni
Lenox
Mormon Trail
Murray
Southeast Warren
District 9
Audubon
Baxter
Collins-Maxwell
Colo-Nesco
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
District 10
CAM, Anita
East Mills
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Sidney
Stanton/Essex
CLASS A AREA DISTRICTS
District 6
Central Decatur
Lynnville-Sully
Madrid
Martensdale-St. Marys
Mount Ayr
North Mahaska
Wayne
District 7
ACGC
Earlham
IKM-Manning
Panorama
Riverside
South Central Calhoun
Southwest Valley
District 8
Kingsley-Pierson
Logan-Magnolia
St. Albert
Tri-Center
West Monona
Westwood
Woodbury Central
CLASS 1A AREA DISTRICTS
District 7
Grand View Christian
Nodaway Valley
Ogden
South Hamilton
West Central Valley
Woodward-Granger
District 8
AHSTW, Avoca
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 2A AREA DISTRICTS
District 7
Centerville
Chariton
Clarinda
Clarke, Osceola
Interstate 35, Truro
Van Meter
District 8
Des Moines Christian
Greene County
Kuemper Catholic
Roland-Story
Saydel
Southeast Valley
CLASS 3A AREA DISTRICTS
District 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Carroll
MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer
District 6
Atlantic
Creston
Harlan
Knoxville
Nevada
Perry
CLASS 4A AREA DISTRICTS
District 1
Denison-Schleswig
Fort Dodge
LeMars
Sioux City West
Spencer
Storm Lake
District 6
Thomas Jefferson
Dallas Center-Grimes
Glenwood
Lewis Central
Norwalk
Winterset
CLASS 5A AREA GROUPS
Abraham Lincoln: Sioux City East, Waukee, Johnston, Des Moines Lincoln, Sioux City North
Sioux City East: Abraham Lincoln, Johnston, Des Moines Lincoln, Southeast Polk, Ames
Sioux City North: Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Urbandale, Des Moines East, Abraham Lincoln