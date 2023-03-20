IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released districts and groups for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons. Check out the area districts below.

Find the complete list of districts and groups here.

CLASS 8-PLAYER AREA DISTRICTS

District 1

Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley

Newell-Fonda

Siouxland Christian

St. Mary’s, Remsen

West Harrison Woodbine

District 7

Belle Plaine

BGM, Brooklyn

Melcher-Dallas

Montezuma

Moravia

Twin Cedars

District 8

Bedford

East Union

Lamoni

Lenox

Mormon Trail

Murray

Southeast Warren

District 9

Audubon

Baxter

Collins-Maxwell

Colo-Nesco

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

District 10

CAM, Anita

East Mills

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Sidney

Stanton/Essex

CLASS A AREA DISTRICTS

District 6

Central Decatur

Lynnville-Sully

Madrid

Martensdale-St. Marys

Mount Ayr

North Mahaska

Wayne

District 7

ACGC

Earlham

IKM-Manning

Panorama

Riverside

South Central Calhoun

Southwest Valley

District 8

Kingsley-Pierson

Logan-Magnolia

St. Albert

Tri-Center

West Monona

Westwood

Woodbury Central

CLASS 1A AREA DISTRICTS

District 7

Grand View Christian

Nodaway Valley

Ogden

South Hamilton

West Central Valley

Woodward-Granger

District 8

AHSTW, Avoca

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 2A AREA DISTRICTS

District 7

Centerville

Chariton

Clarinda

Clarke, Osceola

Interstate 35, Truro

Van Meter

District 8

Des Moines Christian

Greene County

Kuemper Catholic

Roland-Story

Saydel

Southeast Valley

CLASS 3A AREA DISTRICTS

District 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Carroll

MOC-Floyd Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer

District 6

Atlantic

Creston

Harlan

Knoxville

Nevada

Perry

CLASS 4A AREA DISTRICTS

District 1

Denison-Schleswig

Fort Dodge

LeMars

Sioux City West

Spencer

Storm Lake

District 6

Thomas Jefferson

Dallas Center-Grimes

Glenwood

Lewis Central

Norwalk

Winterset

CLASS 5A AREA GROUPS

Abraham Lincoln: Sioux City East, Waukee, Johnston, Des Moines Lincoln, Sioux City North

Sioux City East: Abraham Lincoln, Johnston, Des Moines Lincoln, Southeast Polk, Ames

Sioux City North: Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Urbandale, Des Moines East, Abraham Lincoln

