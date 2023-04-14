(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the schedules for the 2023 & 2024 football seasons.
Class 8-Player, A, 1A and 2A play eight regular-season games with the season starting on August 25th and ending on October 13th in 2023 and starting on August 30th and ending on October 18th in 2024.
For 3A, 4A, 5A, the regular season consists of nine games. The season starts on August 25th and ends on October 20th in 2023 and begins on August 30th and concludes on October 25th in 2024.
View the full schedules here.