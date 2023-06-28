KMAland Baseball

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 3A & 4A brackets for the 2023 baseball postseason. 

The first round of the postseason is Friday, July 7th with the semifinals on Monday, July 10th and the finals on Wednesday, July 10th. 

View the list of KMAland brackets below and the entire brackets here

CLASS 3A

Substate 1 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan

Spirit Lake at Spencer

Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Substate 8 

Carroll at Lewis Central

Creston at Glenwood

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake

Atlantic at Harlan 

CLASS 4A 

Substate 3

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Johnston

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North

WDM Valley at Sioux City East 

Substate 7

Sioux City West at Dowling Catholic

Norwalk at Ankeny

Ottumwa at Waukee 

