(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 3A & 4A brackets for the 2023 baseball postseason.
The first round of the postseason is Friday, July 7th with the semifinals on Monday, July 10th and the finals on Wednesday, July 10th.
View the list of KMAland brackets below and the entire brackets here.
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan
Spirit Lake at Spencer
Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Substate 8
Carroll at Lewis Central
Creston at Glenwood
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake
Atlantic at Harlan
CLASS 4A
Substate 3
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Johnston
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North
WDM Valley at Sioux City East
Substate 7
Sioux City West at Dowling Catholic
Norwalk at Ankeny
Ottumwa at Waukee