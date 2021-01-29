IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the substate boys basketball assignments for Class 3A and 4A. 

The first round of action for Class 3A/4A will be held on Monday, February 22nd.

Additionally, the IHSAA has also announced the decision to cancel consolation games for the upcoming state tournament in order to allow for more time between championship games.  

Area districts involving KMAland teams can be viewed below. 

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1 

Bishop Heelan

Denison-Schleswig

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Substate 8

ADM

Atlantic

Clarke

Creston

Dallas Center-Grimes

Glenwood

Harlan

Perry 

CLASS 4A 

Substate 1 

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City, East 

Sioux City, North

Sioux City, West 

Substate 7 

Des Moines, East

Des Moines, North

Dowling Catholic

Lewis Central

Urbandale

Valley, West Des Moines 

