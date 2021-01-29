(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the substate boys basketball assignments for Class 3A and 4A.
The first round of action for Class 3A/4A will be held on Monday, February 22nd.
Additionally, the IHSAA has also announced the decision to cancel consolation games for the upcoming state tournament in order to allow for more time between championship games.
The complete assignments can be found here. Area districts involving KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan
Denison-Schleswig
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Substate 8
ADM
Atlantic
Clarke
Creston
Dallas Center-Grimes
Glenwood
Harlan
Perry
CLASS 4A
Substate 1
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City, East
Sioux City, North
Sioux City, West
Substate 7
Des Moines, East
Des Moines, North
Dowling Catholic
Lewis Central
Urbandale
Valley, West Des Moines