(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the boys substate basketball assignments for Class 3A and 4A on Friday.
View the full brackets here and check out the list of substates involving KMAland schools below.
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Substate 7
Creston
Substate 8
Atlantic
Bishop Heelan
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
CLASS 4A
Substate 1
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City, East
Sioux City, North
Sioux City, West
Substate 8
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln