IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the boys substate basketball assignments for Class 3A and 4A on Friday. 

View the full brackets here and check out the list of substates involving KMAland schools below.

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Substate 7

Creston

Substate 8 

Atlantic 

Bishop Heelan

Denison-Schleswig 

Glenwood 

Harlan 

Lewis Central 

CLASS 4A 

Substate 1 

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City, East

Sioux City, North

Sioux City, West 

Substate 8

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 

