(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the baseball substate assignments for Class 3A and 4A. 

First round action begins on July 8th while the substate semifinals are on July 11th and the substate finals on July 13th. 

View the full list of KMAland assignments below and all of the assignments here

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1

Bishop Heelan

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

LeMars

MOC-Floyd Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux Center

Spencer

Storm Lake 

Substate 8

Atlantic

Carroll 

Clarke

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan

Lewis Central 

CLASS 4A 

Substate 1

Sioux City, East

Sioux City, North

Sioux City, West 

Substate 6 

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Des Moines, Roosevelt

Norwalk

Valley, WDM

Waukee Northwest 

