(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the baseball substate assignments for Class 3A and 4A.
First round action begins on July 8th while the substate semifinals are on July 11th and the substate finals on July 13th.
View the full list of KMAland assignments below and all of the assignments here.
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
LeMars
MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux Center
Spencer
Storm Lake
Substate 8
Atlantic
Carroll
Clarke
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
CLASS 4A
Substate 1
Sioux City, East
Sioux City, North
Sioux City, West
Substate 6
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Des Moines, Roosevelt
Norwalk
Valley, WDM
Waukee Northwest