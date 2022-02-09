(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released Class 3A and 4A substate brackets on Wednesday morning.
Find the KMAland conference schools and their draws below or click here for the complete pairings.
CLASS 3A
Opening round games are on February 21st with semifinals on the 24th and finals on the 28th.
Substate 1
Algona at Spencer
Storm Lake vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Spencer)
Sioux Center at Humboldt
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
Semifinals at Spencer & Humboldt
Final TBD
Substate 7
Knoxville at Winterset
North Polk vs. Clarke (at Winterset)
Carlisle at Pella
Creston at Bondurant-Farrar
Semifinals at Winterset & Pella
Final at Indianola
Substate 8
Perry at Harlan
Lewis Central vs. Denison-Schleswig (at Harlan)
Atlantic at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Glenwood at Carroll
Semifinals at Harlan & Bishop Heelan
Final at Denison
CLASS 4A
Opening round games are on February 21st with semifinals on the 25th and finals on March 1st.
Substate 1
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (winner at Ankeny)
Thomas Jefferson at Waukee (winner at Sioux City East)
Final TBD
Substate 8
Des Moines Roosevelt at Norwalk (winner at Johnston)
Des Moines North at Dowling Catholic (winner at Abraham Lincoln)
Final TBD