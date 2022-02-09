IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released Class 3A and 4A substate brackets on Wednesday morning.

Find the KMAland conference schools and their draws below or click here for the complete pairings.

CLASS 3A

Opening round games are on February 21st with semifinals on the 24th and finals on the 28th.

Substate 1

Algona at Spencer

Storm Lake vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Spencer)

Sioux Center at Humboldt

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

Semifinals at Spencer & Humboldt

Final TBD

Substate 7

Knoxville at Winterset

North Polk vs. Clarke (at Winterset)

Carlisle at Pella

Creston at Bondurant-Farrar

Semifinals at Winterset & Pella

Final at Indianola

Substate 8

Perry at Harlan

Lewis Central vs. Denison-Schleswig (at Harlan)

Atlantic at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Glenwood at Carroll

Semifinals at Harlan & Bishop Heelan

Final at Denison

CLASS 4A

Opening round games are on February 21st with semifinals on the 25th and finals on March 1st.

Substate 1

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (winner at Ankeny)

Thomas Jefferson at Waukee (winner at Sioux City East)

Final TBD

Substate 8

Des Moines Roosevelt at Norwalk (winner at Johnston)

Des Moines North at Dowling Catholic (winner at Abraham Lincoln)

Final TBD

