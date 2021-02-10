IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released Class 3A and 4A substate pairings.

Check out the area pairings below or the complete set of pairings linked here.  

CLASS 3A 

Dates: February 22nd, February 25th, March 1st 

Substate 1 

Sioux Center at Carroll

MOC-Floyd Valley at Storm Lake

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars

Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Semifinals at Carroll, LeMars

Final at Denison or TBD if playing

Substate 8 

Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes

Harlan at ADM, Adel

Clarke at Glenwood

Creston at Atlantic

Semifinals at Grimes, Glenwood

Final at Atlantic or TBD if playing

CLASS 4A 

Dates: February 22nd, February 26th, March 2nd 

Substate 1 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

TJ/SCW at Abraham Lincoln

SCE/SCE at Southeast Polk

Final at Thomas Jefferson or Abraham Lincoln if playing

Substate 7 

Lewis Central at Urbandale

Des Moines East at Des Moines North 

LC/Urbandale at WDM Valley

DSM North/DSM East at Dowling Catholic

Final at TBD

