(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released Class 3A and 4A substate pairings.
Check out the area pairings below or the complete set of pairings linked here.
CLASS 3A
Dates: February 22nd, February 25th, March 1st
Substate 1
Sioux Center at Carroll
MOC-Floyd Valley at Storm Lake
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinals at Carroll, LeMars
Final at Denison or TBD if playing
Substate 8
Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes
Harlan at ADM, Adel
Clarke at Glenwood
Creston at Atlantic
Semifinals at Grimes, Glenwood
Final at Atlantic or TBD if playing
CLASS 4A
Dates: February 22nd, February 26th, March 2nd
Substate 1
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
TJ/SCW at Abraham Lincoln
SCE/SCE at Southeast Polk
Final at Thomas Jefferson or Abraham Lincoln if playing
Substate 7
Lewis Central at Urbandale
Des Moines East at Des Moines North
LC/Urbandale at WDM Valley
DSM North/DSM East at Dowling Catholic
Final at TBD