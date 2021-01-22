IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the boys basketball district assignments for Class 1A & 2A.

Pairings will be announced at a later date. The assignments can be found here. The districts involving KMAland schools can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A

District 11 

Melcher-Dallas 

Twin Cedars

District 12

Lamoni

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell

Mount Ayr 

Murray 

Seymour

Southeast Warren

Wayne 

District 13 

Bedford

Diagonal

Earlham

East Union

Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys

Nodaway Valley 

Orient-Macksburg

Southwest Valley

District 14

CAM

Clarinda Academy

East Mills

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Riverside

Sidney

Stanton

Tri-Center 

District 15 

Ankeny Christian

Audubon 

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston

IKM-Manning

Paton-Churdan

District 16 

Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley

Exira-EHK

Heartland Christian

Logan-Magnolia

St. Albert

West Harrison

Woodbine 

CLASS 2A 

District 1

Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley 

District 15 

Central Decatur

District 16

AHSTW

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor 

Underwood 

