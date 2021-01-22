(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the boys basketball district assignments for Class 1A & 2A.
Pairings will be announced at a later date. The assignments can be found here. The districts involving KMAland schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
District 11
Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars
District 12
Lamoni
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Moulton-Udell
Mount Ayr
Murray
Seymour
Southeast Warren
Wayne
District 13
Bedford
Diagonal
Earlham
East Union
Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Southwest Valley
District 14
CAM
Clarinda Academy
East Mills
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Riverside
Sidney
Stanton
Tri-Center
District 15
Ankeny Christian
Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning
Paton-Churdan
District 16
Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley
Exira-EHK
Heartland Christian
Logan-Magnolia
St. Albert
West Harrison
Woodbine
CLASS 2A
District 1
Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley
District 15
Central Decatur
District 16
AHSTW
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood