(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released Class 1A and 2A district brackets.

Find the complete rundown of KMAland conference schools' brackets below and the complete brackets linked here.

CLASS 1A

The opening round date is February 11th with additional dates on February 14th, 17th and 22nd.

District 11

Melcher-Dallas at BCLUM (winner at Martensdale-St. Marys)

Colo-Nesco vs. Collins-Maxwell (at Martensdale-St. Marys)

Southeast Warren at Baxter

GMG vs. Lynnville-Sully (at Baxter)

Semifinals at Martensdale-St. Marys & Baxter

Final at Pleasantville

District 12

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (winner at Moravia)

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Wayne at North Mahaska

Seymour at Mount Ayr

Semifinals at Moravia & North Mahaska

Final at TBD

District 13

Woodward Academy at Orient-Macksburg (winner at Saydel vs. Grand View Christian)

Murray vs. Ogden (at Saydel)

East Union at Madrid

Ankeny Christian vs. Earlham (at Madrid)

Semifinals at TBA

Final at ADM

District 14

Southwest Valley at Diagonal (winner at East Mills)

Sidney vs. Bedford (at East Mills)

Essex at Fremont-Mills (winner at ST. Albert)

Lenox at Stanton

Semifinals at East Mills

Final at TBA

District 15

Heartland Christian at Griswold (winner at AHSTW)

Audubon vs. Riverside (at AHSTW)

IKM-Manning at CAM

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Nodaway Valley (at CAM)

Semifinals at AHSTW

Final at Harlan

District 16

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (winner at West Harrison)

Woodbine at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Semifinals at West Harrison & Boyer Valley

Final at Denison-Schleswig

CLASS 2A

The opening round date is February 14th with additional dates on February 17th and 22nd.

District 5

Southeast Valley vs. Greene County (at Kuemper Catholic)

Eagle Grove at Kuemper Catholic

Southeast Valley/Greene County at Roland-Story

Kuemper Catholic/Eagle Grove at South Central Calhoun

Final at TBD

District 13

Central Decatur vs. Davis County (at Albia)

Centerville at Albia

Central Decatur/Davis County at Pella Christian

Albia/Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (at Pella Christian)

Final at Oskaloosa

District 16

Clarinda vs. Shenandoah (at Red Oak)

Missouri Valley at Red Oak

Clarinda/Shenandoah at Treynor

Red Oak/Missouri Valley vs. Underwood (at Treynor)

Final at Thomas Jefferson

