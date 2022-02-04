(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released Class 1A and 2A district brackets.
Find the complete rundown of KMAland conference schools' brackets below and the complete brackets linked here.
CLASS 1A
The opening round date is February 11th with additional dates on February 14th, 17th and 22nd.
District 11
Melcher-Dallas at BCLUM (winner at Martensdale-St. Marys)
Colo-Nesco vs. Collins-Maxwell (at Martensdale-St. Marys)
Southeast Warren at Baxter
GMG vs. Lynnville-Sully (at Baxter)
Semifinals at Martensdale-St. Marys & Baxter
Final at Pleasantville
District 12
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (winner at Moravia)
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Wayne at North Mahaska
Seymour at Mount Ayr
Semifinals at Moravia & North Mahaska
Final at TBD
District 13
Woodward Academy at Orient-Macksburg (winner at Saydel vs. Grand View Christian)
Murray vs. Ogden (at Saydel)
East Union at Madrid
Ankeny Christian vs. Earlham (at Madrid)
Semifinals at TBA
Final at ADM
District 14
Southwest Valley at Diagonal (winner at East Mills)
Sidney vs. Bedford (at East Mills)
Essex at Fremont-Mills (winner at ST. Albert)
Lenox at Stanton
Semifinals at East Mills
Final at TBA
District 15
Heartland Christian at Griswold (winner at AHSTW)
Audubon vs. Riverside (at AHSTW)
IKM-Manning at CAM
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Nodaway Valley (at CAM)
Semifinals at AHSTW
Final at Harlan
District 16
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (winner at West Harrison)
Woodbine at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia at Boyer Valley
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Semifinals at West Harrison & Boyer Valley
Final at Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 2A
The opening round date is February 14th with additional dates on February 17th and 22nd.
District 5
Southeast Valley vs. Greene County (at Kuemper Catholic)
Eagle Grove at Kuemper Catholic
Southeast Valley/Greene County at Roland-Story
Kuemper Catholic/Eagle Grove at South Central Calhoun
Final at TBD
District 13
Central Decatur vs. Davis County (at Albia)
Centerville at Albia
Central Decatur/Davis County at Pella Christian
Albia/Centerville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (at Pella Christian)
Final at Oskaloosa
District 16
Clarinda vs. Shenandoah (at Red Oak)
Missouri Valley at Red Oak
Clarinda/Shenandoah at Treynor
Red Oak/Missouri Valley vs. Underwood (at Treynor)
Final at Thomas Jefferson