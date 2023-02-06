(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A postseason basketball pairings.
Find the complete brackets linked here and/or view KMAland pairings in 1A and 2A below.
CLASS 1A
Opening round pigtail games are scheduled for Friday, February 10th with additional dates on February 13th, February 16th, February 21st and February 25th.
Substate 5
Pigtails: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars & Woodward Academy at Martensdale-St. Marys
District Quarterfinals: Twin Cedars/Moulton-Udell at Baxter, Southeast Warren at Southeast Warren, Wayne at Moravia, BCLUW at Montezuma, MSTM/Woodward Academy at Madrid, Collins-Maxwell at Colo-Nesco, Seymour at Mount Ayr, Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
District Semifinals at Baxter, Moravia, Madrid, Mount Ayr
District Finals TBA
Substate Final TBA
Substate 7
Pigtails: Lamoni at East Union & Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
District Quarterfinals: East Union/Lamoni at Grand View Christian (Saydel), Murray at Earlham, Diagonal at Lenox, Southwest Valley at Stanton, Glidden-Ralston/Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian Academy, Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM, Ar-We-Va at ACGC, Audubon at IKM-Manning
District Semifinals at Faith Baptist College, Lenox, Ankeny Christian, ACGC
District Finals TBA
Substate Final TBA
Substate 8
Pigtails: Whiting at Boyer Valley, Griswold at Logan-Magnolia
District Quarterfinals: Whiting/Boyer Valley at West Harrison, Westwood at West Monona, St. Albert at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Riverside at Woodbine, Logan-Magnolia/Griswold at East Mills, Heartland Christian at Tri-Center, Essex at Bedford, Sidney at Fremont-Mills
District Semifinals at West Harrison, Exira/EHK, East Mills, Bedford
District Finals TBA
Substate Final TBA
CLASS 2A
First round games are scheduled for February 13th with additional dates on February 16th, February 21st and February 25th.
Substate 2
First Round: Eagle Grove at East Sac County, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Ogden, Woodward-Granger at Greene County, Southeast Valley at Manson-NW Webster
District Semifinals: East Sac/Eagle Grove at Sioux Central, Ogden/CG-D at South Central Calhoun, Greene County/Woodward-Granger at Kuemper Catholic, Manson-NW Webster/Southeast Valley at OABCIG
District Finals TBA
Substate Final TBA
Substate 7
First Round: West Central Valley at Panorama, Interstate 35 at Nodaway Valley, Davis County at Chariton, Centerville at Central Decatur
District Semifinals: Panorama/WCV at AHSTW, Nodaway Valley/I-35 at Van Meter, Chariton/Davis County at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, CD/Centerville at Des Moines Christian
District Finals TBA
Substate Final TBA
Substate 8
First Round: Boyden-Hull at Hinton, MVAOCOU at Unity Christian, Red Oak at Missouri Valley, Shenandoah at Clarinda
District Semifinals: Hinton/Boyden-Hull at Central Lyon, Unity Christian/MVAOCOU at West Sioux, Red Oak/Missouri Valley at Underwood, Clarinda/Shenandoah at Treynor
District Finals TBA
Substate Final TBA