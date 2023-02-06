IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A postseason basketball pairings. 

View KMAland pairings in 1A and 2A below.

CLASS 1A 

Opening round pigtail games are scheduled for Friday, February 10th with additional dates on February 13th, February 16th, February 21st and February 25th.

Substate 5 

Pigtails: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars & Woodward Academy at Martensdale-St. Marys

District Quarterfinals: Twin Cedars/Moulton-Udell at Baxter, Southeast Warren at Southeast Warren, Wayne at Moravia, BCLUW at Montezuma, MSTM/Woodward Academy at Madrid, Collins-Maxwell at Colo-Nesco, Seymour at Mount Ayr, Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

District Semifinals at Baxter, Moravia, Madrid, Mount Ayr

District Finals TBA

Substate Final TBA

Substate 7 

Pigtails: Lamoni at East Union & Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston

District Quarterfinals: East Union/Lamoni at Grand View Christian (Saydel), Murray at Earlham, Diagonal at Lenox, Southwest Valley at Stanton, Glidden-Ralston/Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian Academy, Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM, Ar-We-Va at ACGC, Audubon at IKM-Manning

District Semifinals at Faith Baptist College, Lenox, Ankeny Christian, ACGC

District Finals TBA

Substate Final TBA

Substate 8 

Pigtails: Whiting at Boyer Valley, Griswold at Logan-Magnolia

District Quarterfinals: Whiting/Boyer Valley at West Harrison, Westwood at West Monona, St. Albert at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Riverside at Woodbine, Logan-Magnolia/Griswold at East Mills, Heartland Christian at Tri-Center, Essex at Bedford, Sidney at Fremont-Mills

District Semifinals at West Harrison, Exira/EHK, East Mills, Bedford

District Finals TBA

Substate Final TBA

CLASS 2A 

First round games are scheduled for February 13th with additional dates on February 16th, February 21st and February 25th.

Substate 2

First Round: Eagle Grove at East Sac County, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Ogden, Woodward-Granger at Greene County, Southeast Valley at Manson-NW Webster

District Semifinals: East Sac/Eagle Grove at Sioux Central, Ogden/CG-D at South Central Calhoun, Greene County/Woodward-Granger at Kuemper Catholic, Manson-NW Webster/Southeast Valley at OABCIG

District Finals TBA

Substate Final TBA

Substate 7 

First Round: West Central Valley at Panorama, Interstate 35 at Nodaway Valley, Davis County at Chariton, Centerville at Central Decatur

District Semifinals: Panorama/WCV at AHSTW, Nodaway Valley/I-35 at Van Meter, Chariton/Davis County at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, CD/Centerville at Des Moines Christian

District Finals TBA

Substate Final TBA

Substate 8 

First Round: Boyden-Hull at Hinton, MVAOCOU at Unity Christian, Red Oak at Missouri Valley, Shenandoah at Clarinda

District Semifinals: Hinton/Boyden-Hull at Central Lyon, Unity Christian/MVAOCOU at West Sioux, Red Oak/Missouri Valley at Underwood, Clarinda/Shenandoah at Treynor

District Finals TBA

Substate Final TBA

