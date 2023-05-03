IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A substate team brackets for the upcoming tennis postseason.

Here’s a look at area substate matchups.

CLASS 1A 

The Class 1A dates are Friday, May 12th and Wednesday, May 17th. 

Substate 1 

Cherokee at Spencer

LeMars vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Spencer)

Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spirit Lake

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Storm Lake (at Spirit Lake)

Substate 7 

Creston at North Polk

Atlantic vs. Southwest Valley (at North Polk)

Des Moines Hoover at Ballard

Kuemper Catholic vs. Clarke (at Ballard)

Substate 7 

Audubon vs. Harlan (at Glenwood)

Audubon/Harlan at Glenwood

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Clarinda at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig vs. St. Albert (at Lewis Central)

CLASS 2A 

The Class 2A dates are Friday, May 12th and Wednesday, May 17th.

Substate 1 

Southeast Polk at WDM Valley

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City North (at Sioux City)

Sioux City East vs. Abraham Lincoln/Sioux City North

Substate 2

Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines North (at Waukee Northwest)

Thomas Jefferson/Des Moines North at Waukee Northwest

Indianola vs. Des Moines East (at Waukee Northwest)

Indianola/Des Moines East at Waukee Northwest

