(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A substate team brackets for the upcoming tennis postseason.
Here’s a look at area substate matchups.
The Class 1A dates are Friday, May 12th and Wednesday, May 17th.
Substate 1
Cherokee at Spencer
LeMars vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Spencer)
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spirit Lake
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Storm Lake (at Spirit Lake)
Substate 7
Creston at North Polk
Atlantic vs. Southwest Valley (at North Polk)
Des Moines Hoover at Ballard
Kuemper Catholic vs. Clarke (at Ballard)
Audubon vs. Harlan (at Glenwood)
Audubon/Harlan at Glenwood
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Clarinda at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig vs. St. Albert (at Lewis Central)
The Class 2A dates are Friday, May 12th and Wednesday, May 17th.
Substate 1
Southeast Polk at WDM Valley
Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City North (at Sioux City)
Sioux City East vs. Abraham Lincoln/Sioux City North
Substate 2
Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines North (at Waukee Northwest)
Thomas Jefferson/Des Moines North at Waukee Northwest
Indianola vs. Des Moines East (at Waukee Northwest)
Indianola/Des Moines East at Waukee Northwest