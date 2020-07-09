(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has unveiled the final piece of the postseason puzzle by releasing the Class 3A and 4A postseason brackets.
Class 3A and 4A postseason action begins on July 17th. District finals will be on July 20th and the substate finals will take place on July 22nd.
The link to the brackets can be found here.
A look at matchups involving KMAland schools can be found below.
CLASS 3A
District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Estherville Lincoln Central
District Final at Sergeant Bluff
District 2
Storm Lake vs. Bishop Heelan at Sioux City North
District Final at Sioux City North
Substate at TBD
District 15
Atlantic at Carroll
District Final at Dallas Center
Substate at TBD
District 16
Creston at Harlan
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
District Final at Harlan
Substate at TBD
CLASS 4A
The highest remaining seed following the first round of substates receives a bye into the semis.
Substate 1
Sioux City, North at Johnston
Sioux City, West at Sioux City, East.
Substate 8
Des Moines North vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central