IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has unveiled the final piece of the postseason puzzle by releasing the Class 3A and 4A postseason brackets. 

Class 3A and 4A postseason action begins on July 17th. District finals will be on July 20th and the substate finals will take place on July 22nd. 

The link to the brackets can be found here. 

A look at matchups involving KMAland schools can be found below. 

CLASS 3A

District 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Estherville Lincoln Central

District Final at Sergeant Bluff

District 2 

Storm Lake vs. Bishop Heelan at Sioux City North

District Final at Sioux City North

Substate at TBD

District 15 

Atlantic at Carroll

District Final at Dallas Center

Substate at TBD

District 16 

Creston at Harlan

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig

District Final at Harlan

Substate at TBD

CLASS 4A 

The highest remaining seed following the first round of substates receives a bye into the semis. 

Substate 1

Sioux City, North at Johnston

Sioux City, West at Sioux City, East.

Substate 8

Des Moines North vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central