IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released team sites and assignments for Class 1A and 2A district tennis meets.

All district meets will be contested on Wednesday, May 12th with a rain date of Friday, May 14th.

View area districts below.

AT AMES (CLASS 2A)

Ankeny Centennial

Ames

Dowling Catholic

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

AT VALLEY, WEST DES MOINES (CLASS 2A)

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Des Moines Roosevelt

Lewis Central

Norwalk

WDM Valley

AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC (CLASS 1A)

Audubon

Denison-Schleswig

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

St. Albert

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Webster City

AT RED OAK (CLASS 1A)

Atlantic

Clarinda

Clarke

Creston

Glenwood

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Valley

AT SPENCER (CLASS 1A)

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Cherokee

Estherville Lincoln Central

LeMars

Spencer

Spirit Lake-Okoboji

Storm Lake

