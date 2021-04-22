(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released team sites and assignments for Class 1A and 2A district tennis meets.
All district meets will be contested on Wednesday, May 12th with a rain date of Friday, May 14th.
View area districts below.
AT AMES (CLASS 2A)
Ankeny Centennial
Ames
Dowling Catholic
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
AT VALLEY, WEST DES MOINES (CLASS 2A)
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Des Moines Roosevelt
Lewis Central
Norwalk
WDM Valley
AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC (CLASS 1A)
Audubon
Denison-Schleswig
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
St. Albert
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Webster City
AT RED OAK (CLASS 1A)
Atlantic
Clarinda
Clarke
Creston
Glenwood
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Valley
AT SPENCER (CLASS 1A)
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Cherokee
Estherville Lincoln Central
LeMars
Spencer
Spirit Lake-Okoboji
Storm Lake