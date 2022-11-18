(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the district wrestling assignments for the 2022-23 season.
Class 1A and 2A will have 12 district meets with the top two individuals from each weight class advancing to state.
The top three finishers from eight districts will advance to state in Class 3A. View the district assignments pertaining to KMAland schools below and the full assignments here.
CLASS 1A
District 1 at ACGC
AHSTW
Coon Rapids-Bayard
East Union
Logan-Magnolia
Nodaway Valley
Woodbine
District 4 at Interstate 35
Central Decatur
Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia
Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
Wayne
District 8 at Riverside
Bedford
CAM
East Mills
Griswold
Riverside
St. Albert
Southwest Valley
Treynor
Tri-Center
Underwood
District 10 at West Monona
Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley
West Harrison
CLASS 2A
District 6 at Glenwood
Atlantic
Audubon
Clarinda
Glenwood
Harlan
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Iowa
District 8 at Sioux Center
Bishop Heelan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A
District 4 at Fort Dodge
Sioux City, East
Sioux City, North
Sioux City, West
District 5 at Lewis Central
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Denison-Schleswig
Lewis Central