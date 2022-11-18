IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the district wrestling assignments for the 2022-23 season. 

Class 1A and 2A will have 12 district meets with the top two individuals from each weight class advancing to state. 

The top three finishers from eight districts will advance to state in Class 3A. View the district assignments pertaining to KMAland schools below and the full assignments here

CLASS 1A 

District 1 at ACGC

AHSTW

Coon Rapids-Bayard

East Union

Logan-Magnolia

Nodaway Valley

Woodbine

District 4 at Interstate 35

Central Decatur

Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia

Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

Wayne

District 8 at Riverside 

Bedford

CAM

East Mills

Griswold

Riverside

St. Albert

Southwest Valley

Treynor

Tri-Center

Underwood 

District 10 at West Monona

Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley

West Harrison

CLASS 2A 

District 6 at Glenwood

Atlantic

Audubon

Clarinda

Glenwood

Harlan

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Iowa 

District 8 at Sioux Center

Bishop Heelan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 3A 

District 4 at Fort Dodge

Sioux City, East 

Sioux City, North

Sioux City, West 

District 5 at Lewis Central

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Denison-Schleswig

Lewis Central

