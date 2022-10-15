IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the first round matchups for 8-Player, Class A, 1A and 2A football.

The first round takes place on Friday night. After next week, the playoffs will be reset into four pods of four teams.

Find the full pairings here and the list of KMAland matchups below.

CLASS 8-PLAYER

Bedford at West Harrison

East Mills at Southeast Warren

Audubon at Remsen-St. Mary’s

Martensdale-St. Marys at WACO, Wayland

Baxter at CAM

Moravia at Fremont-Mills

Colo-NESCO at Lenox

CLASS A

Westwood at AHSTW

Tri-Center at Gehlen Catholic

Hinton at Logan-Magnolia

Southwest Valley at Madrid

Ogden at Mount Ayr

CLASS 1A

Interstate 35 at Underwood

Treynor at ACGC

Emmetsburg at Kuemper Catholic

Central Decatur at Mediapolis

CLASS 2A

Roland-Story at Clarinda 

