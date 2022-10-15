(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the first round matchups for 8-Player, Class A, 1A and 2A football.
The first round takes place on Friday night. After next week, the playoffs will be reset into four pods of four teams.
Find the full pairings here and the list of KMAland matchups below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Bedford at West Harrison
East Mills at Southeast Warren
Audubon at Remsen-St. Mary’s
Martensdale-St. Marys at WACO, Wayland
Baxter at CAM
Moravia at Fremont-Mills
Colo-NESCO at Lenox
CLASS A
Westwood at AHSTW
Tri-Center at Gehlen Catholic
Hinton at Logan-Magnolia
Southwest Valley at Madrid
Ogden at Mount Ayr
CLASS 1A
Interstate 35 at Underwood
Treynor at ACGC
Emmetsburg at Kuemper Catholic
Central Decatur at Mediapolis
CLASS 2A
Roland-Story at Clarinda