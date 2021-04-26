KMAland Football
Photo: Yobro10

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released football schedules for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. 

The season is slated to start on August 27th. The complete schedules can be found here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.