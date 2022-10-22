IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the latest batch of postseason assignments. 

The brackets are split into four pods of four. All games will be played on Friday. Check out the full pods involving KMAland schools below and find the full assignments here.

CLASS 8-PLAYER

Pod A

West Bend-Mallard at St. Mary's, Remsen

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at West Harrison

Pod B

CAM at Lenox

Fremont-Mills at Southeast Warren 

CLASS A

Pod A 

Southwest Valley at AHSTW

Mount Ayr at Lynnville-Sully

CLASS 1A 

Pod A

Kuemper Catholic at West Sioux

Western Christian at Aplington-Parkersburg

Pod D 

Pella Christian at South Hamilton

ACGC at Underwood

CLASS 2A 

Pod A

Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

West Lyon at Greene County

CLASS 3A

Pod A

MOC-Floyd Valley at Harlan

Nevada at Sioux Center

Pod D

Grinnell at ADM 

Creston at North Polk

CLASS 4A 

Pod A

LeMars at Lewis Central

Glenwood at Spencer

CLASS 5A

Pod C 

Sioux City East at Ankeny

Iowa City, City High at Johnston 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.