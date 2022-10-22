(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the latest batch of postseason assignments.
The brackets are split into four pods of four. All games will be played on Friday. Check out the full pods involving KMAland schools below and find the full assignments here.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Pod A
West Bend-Mallard at St. Mary's, Remsen
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at West Harrison
Pod B
CAM at Lenox
Fremont-Mills at Southeast Warren
CLASS A
Pod A
Southwest Valley at AHSTW
Mount Ayr at Lynnville-Sully
CLASS 1A
Pod A
Kuemper Catholic at West Sioux
Western Christian at Aplington-Parkersburg
Pod D
Pella Christian at South Hamilton
ACGC at Underwood
CLASS 2A
Pod A
Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
West Lyon at Greene County
CLASS 3A
Pod A
MOC-Floyd Valley at Harlan
Nevada at Sioux Center
Pod D
Grinnell at ADM
Creston at North Polk
CLASS 4A
Pod A
LeMars at Lewis Central
Glenwood at Spencer
CLASS 5A
Pod C
Sioux City East at Ankeny
Iowa City, City High at Johnston