(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the matchups for the next round of the state playoffs.
Here are the KMAland team matchups in each class:
CLASS 8-PLAYER LINK
Pod 3: WACO, Wayland at Martensdale-St. Marys; Audubon at Montezuma
Pod 4: Fremont-Mills at CAM, Anita; Newell-Fonda at Lenox
CLASS A LINK
Pod 2: Southwest Valley at Woodbury Central; Logan-Magnolia at Mount Ayr
CLASS 1A LINK
Pod 1: Western Christian at Underwood; Ridge View at West Sioux
CLASS 2A LINK
No area teams.
CLASS 3A LINK
Pod 1: Algona at Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sioux Center at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Pod 3: Ballard at Harlan; ADM at Nevada
CLASS 4A LINK
Pod 4: Spencer at Lewis Central; Carlisle at Indianola
CLASS 5A LINK
No area teams.