IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the matchups for the next round of the state playoffs.

Here are the KMAland team matchups in each class: 

CLASS 8-PLAYER LINK 

Pod 3: WACO, Wayland at Martensdale-St. Marys; Audubon at Montezuma

Pod 4: Fremont-Mills at CAM, Anita; Newell-Fonda at Lenox

CLASS A LINK 

Pod 2: Southwest Valley at Woodbury Central; Logan-Magnolia at Mount Ayr

CLASS 1A LINK 

Pod 1: Western Christian at Underwood; Ridge View at West Sioux 

CLASS 2A LINK

No area teams. 

CLASS 3A LINK 

Pod 1: Algona at Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sioux Center at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 

Pod 3: Ballard at Harlan; ADM at Nevada

CLASS 4A LINK 

Pod 4: Spencer at Lewis Central; Carlisle at Indianola

CLASS 5A LINK

No area teams. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.