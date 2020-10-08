(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released a playoff overview for the upcoming football postseason.
First and second round playoff pod assignments are slated to be released on Saturday, October 10th at 12:00 PM. Third round and quarterfinal pods will be released Saturday, October 24th at the same time.
All schools are eligible football teams are allowed in the playoffs this year, and the IHSAA will “assign teams to pods throughout the postseason” with “geography and district placement…key determinants in pod assignments.”
View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.