(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the first-round postseason football matchups for Class 8-player and small-class 11-player on Saturday morning. 

All games in the 32-team playoffs take place on Friday. The bracket will be redrawn at the conclusion of this round, placing teams into four pods of four. 

Class 3A/4A/5A still has one week of the regular season remaining and will begin their postseason in two weeks. Check out the full assignments here and the list of matchups involving KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 8-PLAYER

East Mills at CAM

Exira-EHK at Remsen, St. Marys

BGM at Martensdale-St. Marys

Lamoni at Lenox 

Stanton-Essex at Audubon

English Valleys at Southeast Warren

Baxter at Fremont-Mills 

CLASS A

Tri-Center at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Madrid at Mount Ayr

AHSTW at Woodbury Central 

Ogden at Southwest Valley

Gehlen Catholic at Logan-Magnolia 

IKM-Manning at South O'Brien

CLASS 1A

Nodaway Valley at Underwood 

Kuemper Catholic at Western Christian

Ridge View at Treynor 

CLASS 2A

PCM at Clarinda

Red Oak at OABCIG 

