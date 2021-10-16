(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the first-round postseason football matchups for Class 8-player and small-class 11-player on Saturday morning.
All games in the 32-team playoffs take place on Friday. The bracket will be redrawn at the conclusion of this round, placing teams into four pods of four.
Class 3A/4A/5A still has one week of the regular season remaining and will begin their postseason in two weeks. Check out the full assignments here and the list of matchups involving KMAland teams below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
East Mills at CAM
Exira-EHK at Remsen, St. Marys
BGM at Martensdale-St. Marys
Lamoni at Lenox
Stanton-Essex at Audubon
English Valleys at Southeast Warren
Baxter at Fremont-Mills
CLASS A
Tri-Center at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Madrid at Mount Ayr
AHSTW at Woodbury Central
Ogden at Southwest Valley
Gehlen Catholic at Logan-Magnolia
IKM-Manning at South O'Brien
CLASS 1A
Nodaway Valley at Underwood
Kuemper Catholic at Western Christian
Ridge View at Treynor
CLASS 2A
PCM at Clarinda
Red Oak at OABCIG