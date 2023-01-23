(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the regional dual wrestling pairings for January 31st.
In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia will host Nodaway Valley and Panorama while Missouri Valley will travel to Woodbury Central and face Hinton in the first round.
In Class 2A, Atlantic is headed to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, where they will face Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the first round. Creston hosts Glenwood and Albia.
LeMars is the lone KMAland team in Class 3A. The Bulldogs travel to Johnston.
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from Creston (KMA 960) and Logan (KMAX-Stream).
View the full assignments here.