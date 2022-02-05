(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released Tuesday's regional dual pairings.
In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia will host Riverside and Interstate 35, Missouri Valley hosts Ogden and South Central Calhoun and AHSTW will travel to West Sioux.
Creston is hosting Atlantic-CAM and Glenwood in Class 2A while Sergeant Bluff-Luton welcomes Humboldt and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
KMA Sports will have live coverage from Creston (KMA 960) and Logan (KMAX-Stream) on Tuesday.
View the full assignments here.