(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released Tuesday's regional dual pairings. 

In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia will host Riverside and Interstate 35, Missouri Valley hosts Ogden and South Central Calhoun and AHSTW will travel to West Sioux. 

Creston is hosting Atlantic-CAM and Glenwood in Class 2A while Sergeant Bluff-Luton welcomes Humboldt and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

KMA Sports will have live coverage from Creston (KMA 960) and Logan (KMAX-Stream) on Tuesday. 

View the full assignments here

