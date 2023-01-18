(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the sites for regional duals.
Regional duals are scheduled for January 31st. The regional pairings will be released next week. The following schools will host:
CLASS 1A: Don Bosco, Wilton, Alburnett, Nashua-Plainfield, Lisbon, Logan-Magnolia, Emmetsburg, Woodbury Central
CLASS 2A: Osage, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware, Mount Vernon, Creston, Webster City, Humboldt, Williamsburg
CLASS 3A: Southeast Polk, Bettendorf, Waverly-Shell Rock, Ankeny, Linn-Mar, Ankeny Centennial, Valley WDM, Johnston