Golf
(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the postseason sites and assignments for the 2022 golf season. 

Sectionals will take place on May 11th with districts happening on May 16th. 

Check out the list of KMAland assignments below and the full list of assignments here

CLASS 1A

Sectional at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Audubon

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira-EHK

Glidden-Ralston 

IKM-Manning

Districts at Bishop Garrigan 

Sectional at Mount Ayr

Ankeny Christian 

East Union

Lamoni

Mormon Trail

Mount Ayr

Wayne

Districts at Iowa City

Sectional at Boyer Valley 

AHSTW

Boyer Valley

CAM

Griswold

Riverside

St. Albert

Tri-Center

Districts at Denison 

Sectional at Sidney

Bedford

East Mills

Essex-Stanton

Fremont-Mills

Lenox

Sidney

Southwest Valley

Districts at Denison 

CLASS 2A 

Sectionals at South Hamilton

Kuemper Catholic

Districts at Carroll

Sectionals at Onawa

Clarinda

Missouri Valley 

Nodaway Valley 

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Underwood

Districts at Shenandoah 

Sectional at Central Decatur 

Central Decatur 

Districts at West Marshall, State Center 

CLASS 3A 

Sectionals at Denison

Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan 

Lewis Central

Districts at Spencer 

Sectionals at Knoxville

Creston

Districts at Pella 

