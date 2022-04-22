(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the postseason sites and assignments for the 2022 golf season.
Sectionals will take place on May 11th with districts happening on May 16th.
Check out the list of KMAland assignments below and the full list of assignments here.
CLASS 1A
Sectional at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira-EHK
Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning
Districts at Bishop Garrigan
Sectional at Mount Ayr
Ankeny Christian
East Union
Lamoni
Mormon Trail
Mount Ayr
Wayne
Districts at Iowa City
Sectional at Boyer Valley
AHSTW
Boyer Valley
CAM
Griswold
Riverside
St. Albert
Tri-Center
Districts at Denison
Sectional at Sidney
Bedford
East Mills
Essex-Stanton
Fremont-Mills
Lenox
Sidney
Southwest Valley
Districts at Denison
CLASS 2A
Sectionals at South Hamilton
Kuemper Catholic
Districts at Carroll
Sectionals at Onawa
Clarinda
Missouri Valley
Nodaway Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
Districts at Shenandoah
Sectional at Central Decatur
Central Decatur
Districts at West Marshall, State Center
CLASS 3A
Sectionals at Denison
Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
Districts at Spencer
Sectionals at Knoxville
Creston
Districts at Pella