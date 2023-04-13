IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the sites for the district singles and doubles tennis tournament. 

The tournaments take place on Monday, May 8th. 

The top two singles and doubles teams from each district will qualify for this year's state tournament, which is May 23rd and 24th in Iowa City (2A) and Waterloo (1A).

View the full lists of hosts here

CLASS 1A 

Boone 

Columbus Catholic

Decorah

Denison-Schleswig

Fairfield & Maharishi, Fairfield

Kuemper Catholic

Pella 

Red Oak

CLASS 2A

Ames

Bettendorf

Cedar Falls

Iowa City, Liberty

Marshalltown

Praire, Cedar Rapids

Sioux City North

Valley WDM 

