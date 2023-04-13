(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the sites for the district singles and doubles tennis tournament.
The tournaments take place on Monday, May 8th.
The top two singles and doubles teams from each district will qualify for this year's state tournament, which is May 23rd and 24th in Iowa City (2A) and Waterloo (1A).
View the full lists of hosts here.
CLASS 1A
Boone
Columbus Catholic
Decorah
Denison-Schleswig
Fairfield & Maharishi, Fairfield
Kuemper Catholic
Pella
Red Oak
CLASS 2A
Ames
Bettendorf
Cedar Falls
Iowa City, Liberty
Marshalltown
Praire, Cedar Rapids
Sioux City North
Valley WDM