(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the 2020 State Baseball Tournament.
Class 1A will play their quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday. Semis for Class 1A are on Thursday.
Class 2A will open their tournament on Monday, followed by semis on Thursday. Class 3A's first-round is slated for Tuesday with semis on Thursday while Class 4A will play quarterfinals on Wednesday and semis on Friday.
All championship games will be played on Saturday.
The complete schedule can be viewed below or found here.
CLASS 1A
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Kingsley-Pierson, Friday at 10:30
South Winneshiek vs. Don Bosco, Friday at 1:30
St. Marys, Remsen vs. Notre Dame, Burlington, Saturday at 1:30
St. Albert vs. Newman Catholic, Saturday at 10:30
Semis: Thursday at 10:30 and 1:30
Championship: Saturday at 10:30
CLASS 2A
Van Meter vs. Treynor, Monday at 10:30
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Lyon, Monday at 1:30
North Linn vs. Durant, Monday at 4:30
Dike-New Hartford vs. Des Moines Christian, 7:30
Semis: Thursday at 4:30 and 7:30
Championship: Saturday at 1:30
CLASS 3A
Norwalk vs. Clear Creek-Amana, Tuesday at 10:30
Marion vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Tuesday at 1:30
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Benton, Tuesday at 4:30
Gilbert vs. ADM, Tuesday at 7:30
Semis: Thursday at 10:30 and 1:30
Championship: Saturday at 4:30
CLASS 4A
Urbandale vs. Waukee, Wednesday at 10:30
Johnston vs. Cedar Falls, Wednesday at 1:30
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City, City, Wednesday at 4:30
Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley, Wednesday at 7:30
Semis: Thursday at 4:30 and 7:30
Championship: Saturday at 7:30