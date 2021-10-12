IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the assignments for state qualifying cross country. 

Class 3A and 4A meets are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th while Class 1A and 2A will run on Thursday, October 21st. View the area schools’ assignments below and the complete list linked here.  

CLASS 1A SQM ASSIGNMENTS

AT Panorama 

AHSTW

Audubon

Boyer Valley

CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

West Harrison

AT Pekin

Ankeny Christian Academy

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia

Moulton-Udell

Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars

Wayne

AT Ridge View 

Missouri Valley

Woodbine

AT Southwest Valley 

Bedford

Central Decatur

Diagonal

East Mills

East Union

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Heartland Christian

Iowa School for the Deaf

Lamoni

Lenox

Mount Ayr

Riverside

Sidney

Southwest Valley

St. Albert

Stanton

Tri-Center

CLASS 2A SQM ASSIGNMENTS 

AT Southeast Valley 

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 3A SQM ASSIGNMENTS

AT LeMars 

Glenwood

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

AT Winterset 

Atlantic

Crseton

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 4A SQM ASSIGNMENTS

AT Ankeny

Lewis Central

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

AT Indianola 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

