(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the assignments for state qualifying cross country.
Class 3A and 4A meets are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th while Class 1A and 2A will run on Thursday, October 21st. View the area schools’ assignments below and the complete list linked here.
CLASS 1A SQM ASSIGNMENTS
AT Panorama
AHSTW
Audubon
Boyer Valley
CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
West Harrison
AT Pekin
Ankeny Christian Academy
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Moravia
Moulton-Udell
Southeast Warren
Twin Cedars
Wayne
AT Ridge View
Missouri Valley
Woodbine
AT Southwest Valley
Bedford
Central Decatur
Diagonal
East Mills
East Union
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Heartland Christian
Iowa School for the Deaf
Lamoni
Lenox
Mount Ayr
Riverside
Sidney
Southwest Valley
St. Albert
Stanton
Tri-Center
CLASS 2A SQM ASSIGNMENTS
AT Southeast Valley
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 3A SQM ASSIGNMENTS
AT LeMars
Glenwood
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
AT Winterset
Atlantic
Crseton
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 4A SQM ASSIGNMENTS
AT Ankeny
Lewis Central
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
AT Indianola
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson