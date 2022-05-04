(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the assignments for the upcoming soccer postseason.
The first round of the postseason begins on May 19th with second round action on the 23rd and substate final matches on the 25th.
The Boys State Soccer Tournament is June 1st, 3rd and 4th at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Find the full assignments here and the KMAland assignments below.
CLASS 1A
Substate 1
Kuemper Catholic
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
Substate 8
AHSTW
Atlantic
Riverside
St. Albert
Treynor
Tri-Center
Underwood
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Substate 2
Denison-Schleswig
Substate 8
Creston
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
Substate 8
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson