IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the assignments for the upcoming soccer postseason.

The first round of the postseason begins on May 19th with second round action on the 23rd and substate final matches on the 25th.

The Boys State Soccer Tournament is June 1st, 3rd and 4th at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

Find the full assignments here and the KMAland assignments below.  

CLASS 1A

Substate 1

Kuemper Catholic

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

Substate 8

AHSTW

Atlantic

Riverside

St. Albert

Treynor

Tri-Center

Underwood

West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A

Substate 1

Bishop Heelan

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Substate 2

Denison-Schleswig

Substate 8

Creston

Glenwood

Harlan

Lewis Central

CLASS 3A

Substate 1

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

Substate 8

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

