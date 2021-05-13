(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released substate soccer brackets on Thursday.
The first round of competition begins on May 20th. The second round is on May 24th and substate final play is scheduled for May 26th.
The winners of each Substate will advance to the State Tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, which begins on June 1st.
View the full brackets here. Check out the KMAland brackets below.
CLASS 1A
Substate 1
Kuemper Catholic vs. West Sioux, Winner vs. Western Christian
MOC-Floyd Valley vs. East Sac County
Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian
Substate 7
Atlantic vs. Des Moines Christian
Van Meter vs. Panorama
Des Moines Christian vs. Grand View Christian
West Central Valley vs. PCM
Substate 8
St. Albert vs. Tri-Center
Underwood vs. AHSTW
Treynor vs. Logan-Magnolia
Riverside vs. Missouri Valley
CLASS 2A
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan vs. Spirit Lake, Winner vs. Storm Lake
Spencer vs. Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheydan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Substate 8
Glenwood vs. Carroll, Winner vs. ADM
Denison-Schleswig vs. Harlan
Creston vs. Boone
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City East, Winner vs. Sioux City West
Lewis Central vs. Thomas Jefferson, Winner vs. Sioux City North