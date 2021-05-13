IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released substate soccer brackets on Thursday. 

The first round of competition begins on May 20th. The second round is on May 24th and substate final play is scheduled for May 26th. 

The winners of each Substate will advance to the State Tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, which begins on June 1st. 

View the full brackets here. Check out the KMAland brackets below. 

CLASS 1A

Substate 1

Kuemper Catholic vs. West Sioux, Winner vs. Western Christian

MOC-Floyd Valley vs. East Sac County

Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian

Substate 7

Atlantic vs. Des Moines Christian

Van Meter vs. Panorama

Des Moines Christian vs. Grand View Christian

West Central Valley vs. PCM 

Substate 8 

St. Albert vs. Tri-Center

Underwood vs. AHSTW

Treynor vs. Logan-Magnolia

Riverside vs. Missouri Valley 

CLASS 2A 

Substate 1

Bishop Heelan vs. Spirit Lake, Winner vs. Storm Lake

Spencer vs. Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheydan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Substate 8 

Glenwood vs. Carroll, Winner vs. ADM

Denison-Schleswig vs. Harlan

Creston vs. Boone 

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City East, Winner vs. Sioux City West 

Lewis Central vs. Thomas Jefferson, Winner vs. Sioux City North 

