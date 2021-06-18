IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the Class 1A/2A district baseball assignments on Friday. 

The first round of play begins on July 10th. The full brackets are available here. The list of KMAland district assignments is below. 

CLASS 1A 

District 8

Ankeny Christian

Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars 

District 9 

Moulton-Udell

District 10

Lamoni

Martensdale-St. Marys

Mount Ayr

Murray

Seymour 

Southeast Warren

Wayne

District 12

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston

District 13 

Bedford

CAM

East Union

Griswold

Lenox

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Southwest Valley 

District 14 

East Mills

Exira-EHK

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Riverside

Sidney

St. Albert 

Stanton 

District 15 

Ar-We-Va

Audubon

Boyer Valley

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center

West Harrison

Woodbine

District 16 

Whiting 

CLASS 2A 

District 13

Central Decatur

District 15 

AHSTW

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah 

Treynor 

Underwood 

District 16

Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley 

