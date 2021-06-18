(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the Class 1A/2A district baseball assignments on Friday.
The first round of play begins on July 10th. The full brackets are available here. The list of KMAland district assignments is below.
CLASS 1A
District 8
Ankeny Christian
Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars
District 9
Moulton-Udell
District 10
Lamoni
Martensdale-St. Marys
Mount Ayr
Murray
Seymour
Southeast Warren
Wayne
District 12
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston
District 13
Bedford
CAM
East Union
Griswold
Lenox
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Southwest Valley
District 14
East Mills
Exira-EHK
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Riverside
Sidney
St. Albert
Stanton
District 15
Ar-We-Va
Audubon
Boyer Valley
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center
West Harrison
Woodbine
District 16
Whiting
CLASS 2A
District 13
Central Decatur
District 15
AHSTW
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
District 16
Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley