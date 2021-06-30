(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has revealed Class 1A and 2A postseason baseball district brackets.
Check out the districts KMA Sports will be tracking throughout the postseason listed below and the full set of brackets linked here.
CLASS 1A
Postseason play in 1A begins on July 8th with additional dates on July 10th, July 13th, July 17th and July 20th.
District 8
No July 8th games
Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian
Montezuma vs. Twin Cedars (at Ankeny Christian)
BGM at Lynnville-Sully
Melcher-Dallas vs. North Mahaska (at Lynnville-Sully)
Semifinals at Ankeny Christian, Lynnville-Sully
Final at James Cownie Soccer Complex
Substate Final at Marshalltown vs. District 7
District 9
Moulton-Udell at Tri-County
Moulton-Udell/TC at New London
Keota vs. Danville at New London
Winfield-Mount Union at Sigourney
Moravia vs. Burlington Notre Dame at Sigourney
Semifinals at New London, Sigourney
Final at New London
Substate Final at TBA vs. District 10
District 10
No July 8th games
Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren vs. Mormon Trail at Martensdale-St. Marys
Lamoni vs. Murray at Mount Ayr
Wayne at Mount Ayr
Semifinals at MSTM
Final at MSTM
Substate Final at TBA vs. District 9
District 12
No July 8th games
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Colo-Nesco vs. Madrid at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Baxter at Ogden
Collins-Maxwell vs. Earlham at Ogden
Semifinals at Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ogden
Final at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Substate Final at Nevada vs. District 11
District 13
No July 8th games
Griswold at CAM
Bedford vs. Southwest Valley at CAM
East Union at East Union
Orient-Macksburg vs. Nodaway Valley at Lenox
Semifinals at CAM, Lenox
Final at CAM
Substate Final at TBA vs. District 14
District 14
No July 8th games
Essex at St. Albert
Stanton vs. Riverside at St. Albert
East Mills vs. Exira/EHK at Sidney
Fremont-Mills at Sidney
Semifinals at St. Albert, Sidney
Final at St. Albert
Substate Final at TBA vs. District 13
District 15
No July 8th games
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
West Harrison vs. Ar-We-Va at Tri-Center
Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine vs. Audubon at Logan-Magnolia
Semifinals at Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia
Final at Tri-Center
Substate Final at Sioux City West vs. District 16
CLASS 2A
Postseason dates begin on July 10th with additional games on July 13th, July 17th and July 20th
District 13
Central Decatur vs. Albia at Pella Christian
Chariton at Pella Christian
Central Decatur/Albia vs. Centerville & Pella Christian/Chariton vs. I-35 at Indian Hills CC
Final at Indian Hills CC
Substate Final at Indianola vs. District 14
District 15
Shenandoah vs. AHSTW at Treynor
Red Oak at Treynor
Shenandoah/AHSTW at Underwood & Treynor/Red Oak vs. Clarinda at Underwood
Final at Underwood
Substate Final at TBA vs. District 16
District 16
Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU at OABCIG
East Sac County at OABCIG
Mo Valley/MVAOCOU at Kuemper Catholic & OABCIG/ESC vs. Panorama at Carroll
Final at Carroll
Substate Final at TBA vs. District 15