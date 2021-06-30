IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has revealed Class 1A and 2A postseason baseball district brackets.

Check out the districts KMA Sports will be tracking throughout the postseason listed below and the full set of brackets linked here.  

CLASS 1A

Postseason play in 1A begins on July 8th with additional dates on July 10th, July 13th, July 17th and July 20th.

District 8 

No July 8th games

Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian

Montezuma vs. Twin Cedars (at Ankeny Christian)

BGM at Lynnville-Sully

Melcher-Dallas vs. North Mahaska (at Lynnville-Sully)

Semifinals at Ankeny Christian, Lynnville-Sully

Final at James Cownie Soccer Complex

Substate Final at Marshalltown vs. District 7

District 9 

Moulton-Udell at Tri-County

Moulton-Udell/TC at New London

Keota vs. Danville at New London

Winfield-Mount Union at Sigourney

Moravia vs. Burlington Notre Dame at Sigourney

Semifinals at New London, Sigourney

Final at New London

Substate Final at TBA vs. District 10 

District 10 

No July 8th games

Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren vs. Mormon Trail at Martensdale-St. Marys

Lamoni vs. Murray at Mount Ayr

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Semifinals at MSTM

Final at MSTM

Substate Final at TBA vs. District 9

District 12 

No July 8th games

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Colo-Nesco vs. Madrid at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Baxter at Ogden

Collins-Maxwell vs. Earlham at Ogden

Semifinals at Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ogden

Final at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Substate Final at Nevada vs. District 11

District 13 

No July 8th games

Griswold at CAM

Bedford vs. Southwest Valley at CAM

East Union at East Union

Orient-Macksburg vs. Nodaway Valley at Lenox

Semifinals at CAM, Lenox

Final at CAM

Substate Final at TBA vs. District 14

District 14 

No July 8th games

Essex at St. Albert

Stanton vs. Riverside at St. Albert

East Mills vs. Exira/EHK at Sidney

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Semifinals at St. Albert, Sidney

Final at St. Albert

Substate Final at TBA vs. District 13

District 15 

No July 8th games

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

West Harrison vs. Ar-We-Va at Tri-Center

Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Woodbine vs. Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

Semifinals at Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia

Final at Tri-Center

Substate Final at Sioux City West vs. District 16

CLASS 2A 

Postseason dates begin on July 10th with additional games on July 13th, July 17th and July 20th

District 13 

Central Decatur vs. Albia at Pella Christian

Chariton at Pella Christian

Central Decatur/Albia vs. Centerville & Pella Christian/Chariton vs. I-35 at Indian Hills CC

Final at Indian Hills CC

Substate Final at Indianola vs. District 14

District 15 

Shenandoah vs. AHSTW at Treynor

Red Oak at Treynor

Shenandoah/AHSTW at Underwood & Treynor/Red Oak vs. Clarinda at Underwood 

Final at Underwood

Substate Final at TBA vs. District 16

District 16 

Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU at OABCIG

East Sac County at OABCIG

Mo Valley/MVAOCOU at Kuemper Catholic & OABCIG/ESC vs. Panorama at Carroll

Final at Carroll

Substate Final at TBA vs. District 15

