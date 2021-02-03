(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association revealed the Class 1A and 2A district brackets on Wednesday afternoon.
Check out a full rundown of area districts KMA Sports will be tracking throughout the postseason below.
CLASS 1A
Dates: February 12th, February 15th, February 18th, February 23rd
District 11
Tri-County at BGM, Brooklyn
T-C/BGM at Montezuma
Sigourney at Lynville-Sully
Twin Cedars at Keota
Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska
Semifinals at Montezuma, Keota
Final at Williamsburg or TBD
Substate 6 at TBD
District 12
Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren
M-U/SEW at Mount Ayr
Murray at Wayne
Seymour at Moravia
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Semifinals at Mount Ayr, Moravia
Final at Central Decatur
Substate 6 at TBD
District 13
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Diagonal/O-M at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southwest Valley at Lenox
East Union at Earlham
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Semifinals at Martensdale, Earlham
Final at Interstate 35
Substate 7 at Creston
District 14
Essex at Griswold
Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills
Essex/Griswold at Tri-Center
Sidney at East Mills (Hastings)
F-M/CA at CAM
Stanton at Riverside
Semifinals at Neola, Anita
Final at Red Oak
Substate 7 at Creston
District 15
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston
P-C/G-R vs. Grand View Christian (at Saydel)
Audubon at Madrid
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy
IKM-Manning at Ogden
Semifinals at Faith Baptist Bible College, Ankeny Christian Academy
Final at TBD
Substate 8 at TBD
District 16
Heartland Christian at West Monona
HC/WM at St. Albert
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
Semifinals at St. Albert, Mondamin
Final at Lewis Central
Substate 8 at TBD
CLASS 2A
Dates: February 15th, February 18th, February 23rd, February 27th
District 1
Manson Northwest Webster at Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley at Ridge View
Semifinals at OABCIG, East Sac County
Final TBD
Substate 1 at TBD
District 15
Interstate 35, Truro at Central Decatur
West Central Valley at ACGC
Semifinals at Van Meter, Panorama
Final at Adel
Substate 8 at Atlantic
District 16
Underwood at Clarinda
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Semifinals at Avoca, Treynor
Final at Abraham Lincoln
Substate 8 at Atlantic