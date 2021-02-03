IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association revealed the Class 1A and 2A district brackets on Wednesday afternoon.

Check out a full rundown of area districts KMA Sports will be tracking throughout the postseason below. You can find full brackets linked here

CLASS 1A

Dates: February 12th, February 15th, February 18th, February 23rd

District 11 

Tri-County at BGM, Brooklyn 

T-C/BGM at Montezuma

Sigourney at Lynville-Sully

Twin Cedars at Keota

Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska

Semifinals at Montezuma, Keota

Final at Williamsburg or TBD

Substate 6 at TBD

District 12 

Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren

M-U/SEW at Mount Ayr

Murray at Wayne

Seymour at Moravia

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Semifinals at Mount Ayr, Moravia

Final at Central Decatur 

Substate 6 at TBD

District 13 

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal 

Diagonal/O-M at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southwest Valley at Lenox

East Union at Earlham

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Semifinals at Martensdale, Earlham

Final at Interstate 35

Substate 7 at Creston

District 14 

Essex at Griswold

Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills

Essex/Griswold at Tri-Center

Sidney at East Mills (Hastings)

F-M/CA at CAM

Stanton at Riverside

Semifinals at Neola, Anita

Final at Red Oak

Substate 7 at Creston

District 15 

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston

P-C/G-R vs. Grand View Christian (at Saydel)

Audubon at Madrid

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy

IKM-Manning at Ogden

Semifinals at Faith Baptist Bible College, Ankeny Christian Academy

Final at TBD

Substate 8 at TBD

District 16 

Heartland Christian at West Monona

HC/WM at St. Albert

Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley

Semifinals at St. Albert, Mondamin

Final at Lewis Central

Substate 8 at TBD

CLASS 2A 

Dates: February 15th, February 18th, February 23rd, February 27th

District 1 

Manson Northwest Webster at Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley at Ridge View

Semifinals at OABCIG, East Sac County

Final TBD

Substate 1 at TBD

District 15 

Interstate 35, Truro at Central Decatur

West Central Valley at ACGC

Semifinals at Van Meter, Panorama

Final at Adel

Substate 8 at Atlantic

District 16 

Underwood at Clarinda

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Semifinals at Avoca, Treynor

Final at Abraham Lincoln

Substate 8 at Atlantic

