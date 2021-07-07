(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A baseball postseason brackets have been revealed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Find the substates KMA Sports will be tracking, the dates and matchups below. View the complete set of brackets linked here.
CLASS 3A
Class 3A postseason play begins on July 16th with additional dates on July 19th and 21st.
Substate 1
Spencer at LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Storm Lake
Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Substate 7
Perry at Grinnell
ADM at Clarke
Creston at Boone
Saydel at Dallas Center-Grimes
Substate 8
Greene County at Gilbert
Harlan at Glenwood
Atlantic at Winterset
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 4A
Class 4A postseason play begins on July 16th with additional dates on July 19th and 21st.
Substate 1
Des Moines Hoover at Ankeny
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Sioux City West at WDM Valley
Substate 8
Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk
Abraham Lincoln at Waukee
Des Moines Hoover at Lewis Central