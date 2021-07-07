IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A baseball postseason brackets have been revealed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

View the complete set of brackets linked here.

CLASS 3A

Class 3A postseason play begins on July 16th with additional dates on July 19th and 21st.

Substate 1

Spencer at LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Storm Lake

Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Substate 7

Perry at Grinnell

ADM at Clarke

Creston at Boone

Saydel at Dallas Center-Grimes

Substate 8

Greene County at Gilbert

Harlan at Glenwood

Atlantic at Winterset

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

CLASS 4A

Class 4A postseason play begins on July 16th with additional dates on July 19th and 21st.

Substate 1

Des Moines Hoover at Ankeny

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Sioux City West at WDM Valley

Substate 8

Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk

Abraham Lincoln at Waukee

Des Moines Hoover at Lewis Central

