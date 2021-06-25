(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has revealed substate assignments for Class 3A and 4A. Area substates KMA Sports will track this postseason are listed below while full assignments can be found linked here.
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
LeMars
MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux Center
Spencer
Storm Lake
Substate 7
ADM, Adel
Boone
Clarke
Creston
Dallas Center-Grimes
Grinnell
Perry
Saydel
Substate 8
Atlantic
Carroll
Denison-Schleswig
Gilbert
Glenwood
Greene County
Harlan
Winterset
CLASS 4A
Substate 1
Ankeny
Des Moines North
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
WDM Valley
Substate 8
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Des Moines Hoover
Lewis Central
Norwalk
Waukee