IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has revealed substate assignments for Class 3A and 4A. Area substates KMA Sports will track this postseason are listed below while full assignments can be found linked here.  

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

LeMars

MOC-Floyd Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux Center

Spencer 

Storm Lake

Substate 7 

ADM, Adel

Boone

Clarke

Creston

Dallas Center-Grimes

Grinnell

Perry 

Saydel

Substate 8 

Atlantic

Carroll

Denison-Schleswig

Gilbert

Glenwood

Greene County

Harlan

Winterset 

CLASS 4A 

Substate 1 

Ankeny

Des Moines North

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

WDM Valley

Substate 8 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Des Moines Hoover

Lewis Central

Norwalk 

Waukee

