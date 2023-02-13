IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 3A and 4A substate brackets.

Check out the KMAland teams’ substates below and/or complete brackets linked here.

CLASS 3A 

The Class 3A tournament begins on February 20th with additional dates on February 23rd and February 27th. 

Substate 1 

Gilbert at Webster City

Denison-Schleswig at ADM

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Carroll at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Semifinals at TBA

Final at TBA

Substate 8 

Carlisle at Bondurant-Farrar

Creston at Clarke

Atlantic at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Harlan

Semifinals at TBA

Final at TBA

CLASS 4A 

The Class 4A tournament begins on February 20th with additional dates on February 24th and February 28th.

Substate 1 

First Round: Sioux City North at Sioux City West, Thomas Jefferson at Johnston

Semifinals: Sioux City North/Sioux City West at Norwalk, Johnston/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East

Final at TBA

Substate 8 

First Round: Des Moines East at Urbandale, Des Moines North at Dallas Center-Grimes

Semifinals: DSM East/Urbandale at Waukee, DC-G/DSM North at Abraham Lincoln

Final at TBA

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.