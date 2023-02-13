(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 3A and 4A substate brackets.
Check out the KMAland teams’ substates below and/or complete brackets linked here.
CLASS 3A
The Class 3A tournament begins on February 20th with additional dates on February 23rd and February 27th.
Substate 1
Gilbert at Webster City
Denison-Schleswig at ADM
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Carroll at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinals at TBA
Final at TBA
Substate 8
Carlisle at Bondurant-Farrar
Creston at Clarke
Atlantic at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Harlan
Semifinals at TBA
Final at TBA
CLASS 4A
The Class 4A tournament begins on February 20th with additional dates on February 24th and February 28th.
Substate 1
First Round: Sioux City North at Sioux City West, Thomas Jefferson at Johnston
Semifinals: Sioux City North/Sioux City West at Norwalk, Johnston/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East
Final at TBA
Substate 8
First Round: Des Moines East at Urbandale, Des Moines North at Dallas Center-Grimes
Semifinals: DSM East/Urbandale at Waukee, DC-G/DSM North at Abraham Lincoln
Final at TBA