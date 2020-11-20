Class 2A District Wrestling
Photo by Joe Moore, J&C Moore Photography, Clarinda

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released postseason assignments for the 2020-21 wrestling season. 

Class 1A and 2A will hold sectionals on February 6th while districts will take place on February 13th. District meets for Class 3A will also occur on the 13th.

The complete list of sectionals and districts pertaining to KMAland schools can be found below. 

CLASS 1A 

DISTRICT 1 AT ACGC

Sectional 1 at MVAOCOU

Logan-Magnolia

Woodbine

Sectional 2 at Ogden

Audubon

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Nodaway Valley 

DISTRICT 5 AT PLEASANTVILLE

Sectional 9 at Colfax-Mingo

Martensdale-St. Marys 

Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas

Sectional 10 at Sigourney

Moravia

Wayne 

DISTRICT 7 AT UNDERWOOD

Sectional 13 at Riverside

AHSTW

Missouri Valley

Riverside

St. Albert

Tri-Center

Underwood

Sectional 14 at Southwest Valley 

Bedford-Lenox

Clarinda Academy

East Mills

East Union

Griswold

Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley 

Treynor

CLASS 2A

DISTRICT 2 AT BISHOP HEELAN

Sectional 3 at Harlan

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sectional 4 at West Lyon

Bishop Heelan Catholic 

DISTRICT 3 AT CRESTON

Sectional 5 at Glenwood

Clarinda

Creston

Glenwood

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Iowa

Sectional 6 at Winterset

Atlantic

Central Decatur

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 3 AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central

DISTRICT 4 AT FORT DODGE

LeMars

Sioux City, East 

Sioux City, North

Sioux City, West 

