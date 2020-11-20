(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released postseason assignments for the 2020-21 wrestling season.
Class 1A and 2A will hold sectionals on February 6th while districts will take place on February 13th. District meets for Class 3A will also occur on the 13th.
The complete list of sectionals and districts pertaining to KMAland schools can be found below.
CLASS 1A
DISTRICT 1 AT ACGC
Sectional 1 at MVAOCOU
Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine
Sectional 2 at Ogden
Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Nodaway Valley
DISTRICT 5 AT PLEASANTVILLE
Sectional 9 at Colfax-Mingo
Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas
Sectional 10 at Sigourney
Moravia
Wayne
DISTRICT 7 AT UNDERWOOD
Sectional 13 at Riverside
AHSTW
Missouri Valley
Riverside
St. Albert
Tri-Center
Underwood
Sectional 14 at Southwest Valley
Bedford-Lenox
Clarinda Academy
East Mills
East Union
Griswold
Mount Ayr
Southwest Valley
Treynor
CLASS 2A
DISTRICT 2 AT BISHOP HEELAN
Sectional 3 at Harlan
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sectional 4 at West Lyon
Bishop Heelan Catholic
DISTRICT 3 AT CRESTON
Sectional 5 at Glenwood
Clarinda
Creston
Glenwood
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Iowa
Sectional 6 at Winterset
Atlantic
Central Decatur
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 3 AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central
DISTRICT 4 AT FORT DODGE
LeMars
Sioux City, East
Sioux City, North
Sioux City, West