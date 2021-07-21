(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A state baseball tournament brackets were revealed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Wednesday.
St. Albert picked up the No. 2 seed in the 1A tournament and will meet Lisbon on Monday at 4:30. Tri-Center is the No. 3 seed and will play at 7:00 against Alburnett.
In the 2A tournament, Clarinda was tabbed as the No. 5 seed and are slated to play at 11:00 AM against Unity Christian on Tuesday.
Both the 1A and 2A state tournaments are set to be played at Merchants Park in Carroll. View the complete schedule here.