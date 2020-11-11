(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced limitations in regards to attendance at the upcoming state football contests.
In a release, the IHSAA stated they are limiting each game to around 2,400 spectators, which is 15 percent of the capacity of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
These event adjustments are in response to rising coronavirus case numbers in Black Hawk County, as well as Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation on Tuesday about large venues.
The IHSAA says tickets already purchased for upcoming games should still be good for their assigned games. Ticket links sent exclusively to participating schools will be open until the capacity limit is reached. Walk-up tickets will no longer be available for any of the semifinals or finals.
The complete release from the IHSAA can be found here.