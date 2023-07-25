(Cedar Falls) -- The state football semifinal and championship games will remain in Cedar Falls through 2027.
The extension was announced Tuesday via a media release from the University of Northern Iowa.
In a release, IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said, "This agreement extension ensures that high school football players and teams can continue to pursue the "Road to the Dome'' and fans may continue to enjoy attending those games out of the elements and in the comfort of the UNI-Dome."
