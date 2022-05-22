(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the upcoming Class 1A and 2A singles and doubles state tournaments.
In Class 1A singles action, Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence will face St. Edmond’s Joseph Li while Clarinda’s Nathan Brown will face Storm Lake’s Josh Steffen.
In 1A doubles, Denison-Schleswig’s duo of Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm faces a doubles team from Ballard while the Monarchs’ duo of Carson Seuntjens & Wyatt Johnson gets a team from Pella.
In Class 2A doubles, Abraham Lincoln’s Ty James and Chris Wailes squares off against a team from Waukee Northwest.
The state tournaments take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Class 1A is in Waterloo while Class 2A is in Cedar Rapids.
View the full brackets below.